HP Envy x360 13 convertible OLED laptop hits record price low of $699

The HP Envy x360 Convert is among our top picks for best 2-in-1 laptops. If you're looking for a versatile, powerful notebook under $700, check out this incredible deal.

Best Buy now offers the HP Envy x360 11th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop for $699 (opens in new tab). Traditionally, it retails for $1,049, so that's a considerable savings of $350. This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP laptop. In fact, it's one of the laptop deals we've seen this year.

The laptop has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED touch display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

HP's Envy x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The laptop in the deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED touch display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. It's the Editor's Choice excellent value 2-in-1. For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound.

We gave the HP Envy x360 13 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Our review unit Envy x360 had an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU which performed well in real-world testing. The laptop in this deal should deliver on par performance thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

Port-wise, the HP Envy x360 convertible is outfitted with a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader and headphone jack on board.

With a weight of 2.9 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches dimensions-wise, the HP Envy x360 is super-portable. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches) and lighter than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.2 pounds, 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

At $350 off, the HP Envy x360 13 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a capable and flexible machine.