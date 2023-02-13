"How to reopen closed tabs" is currently trending on Google Search, which tells me that many have endured the frustrating experience of a crashing browser that throws them off their workflows. Or perhaps they mindlessly exited a window that had a bunch of tabs they needed.

Whether a browser crash or inattentiveness is at fault for losing your various tabs, we've got a solution to this problem — and it's a lot easier than you may think.

How to reopen closed tabs on Google Chrome

In the event that a window with a bunch of important tabs gets shutdown, here's what you can do to recover them:

1. Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dot icon.

2. Click on History.

How to reopen closed tabs (Image credit: Future)

3. Google Chrome will show you the tab clusters that were shutdown during your last session. You can click on them to recover your closed tabs.

Note: If you want to reopen closed tabs on your Google Chrome mobile app, you'd have to go to the three-dot icon > Recent tabs.