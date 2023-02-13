How to reopen closed tabs on Google Chrome

"How to reopen closed tabs" is currently trending on Google Search, which tells me that many have endured the frustrating experience of a crashing browser that throws them off their workflows. Or perhaps they mindlessly exited a window that had a bunch of tabs they needed.

Whether a browser crash or inattentiveness is at fault for losing your various tabs, we've got a solution to this problem — and it's a lot easier than you may think.

How to reopen closed tabs on Google Chrome

In the event that a window with a bunch of important tabs gets shutdown, here's what you can do to recover them:

1. Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dot icon.

2. Click on History.

3. Google Chrome will show you the tab clusters that were shutdown during your last session. You can click on them to recover your closed tabs.

Note: If you want to reopen closed tabs on your Google Chrome mobile app, you'd have to go to the three-dot icon > Recent tabs.  

