How is this Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 3070 so cheap? Get $440 off right now!

Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 3070 GPU (opens in new tab) is down to its lowest ever price of just $1,519 — a massive $440 discount.

Not just that, but you can start playing straight away with three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Don't miss your chance to pick up this excellent offer.

Lenovo Legion 5i deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,959 now $1,519 @ Lenovo with code SPRINGDEAL9 (opens in new tab) and 3 months free Xbox Game Pass

Lenovo's Legion 5i is a great gaming laptop with a bright 15-inch FHD display with Dolby Vision, a fantastic keyboard, and an incredible price-to-performance ratio with this huge $440 saving.

Seemingly inspired by its ThinkPad relatives, the Lenovo Legion 5i (opens in new tab)flaunts one helluva fantastic keyboard, which comes paired with a fantastic, buttery smooth display, a generous selection of ports, and decent battery life for a great workhorse/gaming powerhouse.

But of course, none of that hardware design really matters without the performance under the hood. For this Legion 5i, you're getting an RTX 3070 GPU, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

A streamlined, svelte chassis with a tonne of power and a good battery life? That's a sound purchase at this incredible price.