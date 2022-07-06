Horizon Forbidden West update features a new 'Balanced' graphics mode

Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17 is now available, featuring a number of bug fixes and performance improvements. It's one of the best PS5 games out there, so it's no surprise it keeps getting updated.

However, the new, notable features are the new graphics perks, including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support, and a new “Balanced” graphics mode.

Here's everything included in the patch notes, as lined out by Guerrilla's official post on Reddit (opens in new tab).

Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17

VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz, meaning that you'll get a much smoother and crisper gaming experience. And now, VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. So if you have a monitor or TV that features a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll be able to see Aloy pull off some silky-smooth tricks.

Meanwhile, this new “Balanced” graphics mode introduces 40Hz for supported displays. That doesn't necessarily sound appealing, but maybe it's for those that want a more cinematic feel while also retaining a crispy resolution. I'm definitely interested to try it out.

Here's everything else included in the update:

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they’re being investigated.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Errand “Nights of Lights” where collecting the “Gizmo” earlier would block progress.

Fixed issues in Relic Ruin “The Stillsands” where the activity would be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the “Dreadwing” would remain cloaked when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where “Apex Clawstrider Hearts” would be placed in “Valuables to Sell” in the inventory

Weapons

Fixed an issue where “Elemental Arrows” from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.

Fixed an issue where using “Elite Precision Arrows” with “Iriv’s Downfall” would not deal additional damage for enemies in “Brittle” state.

UI/UX

Updated text for selecting “Ultra Hard” difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.

Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.

Other

Fixed an issue where “Desert Bird Wing” could not be looted from birds.

Fixed an issue where trophy "All Machine Types Scanned" would not unlock, if scanning remaining machines on NG+

Fixed an issue where changing the “Crouch/Slide” button to R1 would make it unusable.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

Guerrilla writes that fans continue to "inform us of any issues via the Support Form (opens in new tab)," so complaining about stuff online isn't going to get you anywhere. Take the opportunity to actually tell them what's up.