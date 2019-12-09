Holy crap! Surface Pro 6 with keyboard now $580 off

The gift-giving season is upon us, and what better way to show appreciation for your loved ones than by buying them a new laptop.

Of course, the best laptops can get quite expensive, which is why this steep discount on the Surface Pro 6 --- our favorite detachable 2-in-1 laptop --- shouldn't be ignored.

Amazon is selling a bundle with the Surface Pro 6 (black) and Type Cover keyboard for just $749, or about $580 off the original retail price. In a separate deal, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 6 with a Core i7 CPU for just $999, or $500 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 w/ keyboard: was $1,328 now $749

For a limited time, the Surface Pro 6 is on sale for $749. The Surface Pro 6 is better than its successor in many ways. This specific model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Core i7): was $1,499 now $999

If you need more power than the base model offers, a Core i7 version of the Surface Pro 6 is also on sale for $500 off. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this tablet. View Deal

Microsoft released the Surface Pro 7 earlier this year, but the Surface Pro 6 is the better tablet because it offers longer battery life and a more vivid display.

In our Surface Pro 6 review, we highlighted the tablet's premium, portable aluminum chassis and its stunning 12.3-inch panel. If you get the Amazon deal, then you'll be rewarded with a super-comfortable keyboard, which lets you use the Surface Pro 6 as a laptop replacement. The stylus doesn't come bundled in either of these deals, so budget another $99 if you want the Surface Pen.

We're not sure how long this deal will stick around for (or how much longer the Surface Pro 6 will be available), so you might want to act fast!