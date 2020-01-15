Grab this powerful 15-inch HP 10th-gen Core i7 laptop for just $470

The HP 15t is an everyday laptop with a not-so-ordinary processor. It sports Intel's 10th-gen Core i7 CPU. Even better, it's over 50% off right now.

Currently, you can get the HP 15t for just $469.99. Traditionally priced at $1,249, that's $780 off and $229 cheaper than a similar config on Amazon. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen with a 10th-gen Intel CPU.

HP 15t w/ 10th-Gen Core i7: was $1,249 now $469 @ HP

Looking for a mainstream machine that won't break the bank? For $469, the HP 15t gets you a 15-inch 1366 x 768 display, Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. However, we recommend you spend the extra $50 for the 1080p display.View Deal

It features a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) anti-glare display, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Upgrading to a 1080p display, which we highly recommend, costs just an extra $50.

What makes this deal such a great value is the 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip powering this machine. It's rare to find laptops with Intel's new chips on sale at this price point. You also get 8GB of RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD, which you can upgrade to 256GB for $60 more.

This HP 15t is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks and Netflix streaming. It's a steal even if you spend the extra $50 on the upgraded LCD. Just keep in mind that orders won't ship till February 5.