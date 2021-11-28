Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 is only $899 in Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

This is a cheap Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal you don't want to miss out on! The 15-inch Gigabyte G5 is only $899 on Adorama. That's a whopping $250 off its original price.
It comes with a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a 15.6-inch, full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Not bad!
The Gigabyte G5 is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals around. For just $899, you can get a gaming rig packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM.
The 1920 x 1080-pixel display features thin bezels and offers a 144Hz refresh rate. Gigabyte boasts that the G5 keeps overheating at bay with its Windforce Infinity Next-Gen Cooling technology. The system has two 5V fans with 47-fan blades that continuously pump out internal hot air. It also has four heat pipes; two are dedicated to dissipating heat between the CPU and GPU. In other words, this laptop shouldn't burn off your thighs!
The G5's portable chassis is coated with a subtle, matte black finish. If you like a little pop to their gaming experience, you'll love the RGB backlit keyboard.
The G5 also comes with an excellent array of connection options, including Type-A and Type-C ports, an SD card reader, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and a Mini Display 1.4 port.
Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday laptop deals hub for the best discounts.