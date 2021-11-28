Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 is only $899 in Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

This is a cheap Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal you don't want to miss out on! The 15-inch Gigabyte G5 is only $899 on Adorama. That's a whopping $250 off its original price.

It comes with a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a 15.6-inch, full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Not bad!



Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 was $1,150, now $899 Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3050 was $1,150, now $899

The Gigabyte G5 is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals around. For just $899, you can get a gaming rig packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM.



The 15.6-inch Gigabyte G5 gaming rig is now on sale for only $899, down from its offputting original price of $1,150. It comes with an 11th-Gen, 2.7GHz-4.5GHz Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM and a 15.6-inch panel.

The 1920 x 1080-pixel display features thin bezels and offers a 144Hz refresh rate. Gigabyte boasts that the G5 keeps overheating at bay with its Windforce Infinity Next-Gen Cooling technology. The system has two 5V fans with 47-fan blades that continuously pump out internal hot air. It also has four heat pipes; two are dedicated to dissipating heat between the CPU and GPU. In other words, this laptop shouldn't burn off your thighs!

The G5's portable chassis is coated with a subtle, matte black finish. If you like a little pop to their gaming experience, you'll love the RGB backlit keyboard.

The G5 also comes with an excellent array of connection options, including Type-A and Type-C ports, an SD card reader, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and a Mini Display 1.4 port.