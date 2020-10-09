Gaming laptop with RTX 2060 GPU, 1TB SSD now $1,200 in epic deal

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop with good components, then the CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim might be the one for you, especially since Amazon is already cutting $300 off the price just before Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim w/ RTX 2060 GPU on sale for $1,200 at Amazon. This is the lowest price that it's been in over 30 days, so you'll want to jump on this deal while you can.

This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim: was $1,499 now $1,200 @ Amazon

The CyberPowerPC boasts slim bezels that border a 15.6-inch, 1080p (FHD) anti-glare display with a 144hz refresh rate. The machine also features a mechanical keyboard, which is uncommon for most gaming laptops.

We haven't tested this machine, but an RTX 2060 in other gaming laptops have hit around 49 frames per second on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark (Highest, 1080p).

Thanks to its Mini DisplayPorts, you'll also be able to seamlessly connect VR headsets to this laptop, whether it be the Oculus Rift S or HTC Vive Cosmos.

