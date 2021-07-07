Trending

Game on! This Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 is down to its lowest ever price

A beasty RTX 3060 gaming laptop for under £1,000

Gigabyte G5-7
When searching for the best gaming laptop deals, it’s all about getting the most power at a low price. But even we weren't expecting a deal this big!

The Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 GPU is now £150 off — taking the price down to £999.95 for a limited time at Overclockers.

Gigabyte G5 deal

Gigabyte G5: was £1,149.95 now £999.95 @ Overclockers
For under a thousand pounds, you can pick up this powerful portable gaming rig from Gigabyte with 15.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate display, 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCI-e SSD. View Deal

When it comes to measuring the value for money of a gaming laptop, the key metric is how much power-per-pound a manufacturer stuffs into a sleek chassis. For this Gigabyte G5, the answer is “a lot.”

Up top, you have a spacious trackpad and keyboard for gameplay, alongside a gorgeous 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful Nahimic 3 virtual 7.1 surround sound tech.

But what about under the hood? There’s an Intel Core i5-10500H processor with a speed up to 4.5GHz, alongside a beefy GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 and the 512GB NVMe SSD is both spacious and allows for super-fast load times.

With a £100 price cut, that makes for some serious value. So, whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a portable upgrade or a first-timer with some savings built up, this is a great option.

