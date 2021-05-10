Game on! Get this Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop with RTX 2060 GPU for just £869

Gaming laptops are in a state of flux at the moment, which explains this insanely good Asus TUF gaming laptop deal. As the industry moves to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series chips, that leaves a lot of already powerful RTX 20 series gaming laptops that need to be sold quickly to make way for the new stock.

That’s why we’re particularly impressed with this one: an Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2060 for just £869.99 . The £30 price cut may seem small on paper, but glance at its specs and you will see how good the value for money is on this offer.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was £899.99 now £869.99 @ Amazon UK

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H CPU, RTX 2060 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. View Deal

The Asus TUF A15 boasts an interesting combination of AMD and Nvidia. It’s a rare pairing, which leads to an impressively fast and capable laptop. But these aren’t the only big selling points here.

Along with its FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the A15 offers immersive high fidelity DTX-certified headphone surround sound, a 100% sRGB colour gamut and a great self-cleaning HyperCool technology for optimal thermal management.

Plus, the chassis has been military-grade tested for toughness (or TUF-ness to the pun lovers out there), and you have all the I/O you need for portable gaming and playing at home.

If you’ve been on the lookout for premium gaming specs at budget prices, this is a great option.