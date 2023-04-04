Forget MacBook Air — Asus Zenbook 14 OLED just crashed to under $500

Spring savings on laptops are flourishing and this Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal we found is insane! Right now Best Buy offers the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $499 (opens in new tab). That's $250 off its regular price of $750 and the lowest price we've tracked for this Asus laptop. Additionally, this deal includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass (valued at $15) and 6-months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30) for free.

If you want to refresh your tech on a budget, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Now $200 off, this Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is one of the best OLED laptops for the money. For peace of mind, it's outfitted with a fingerprint reader for fast and secure logins.

In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review , we praise its great battery life and striking 90Hz display. We also like how its massive touchpad doubles as a numeric keyboard. We gave the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

To test the Zenbook 14 OLED's might, we opened 30 Google Chrome tabs, two of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously. We only saw a second or two of lag while switching between tabs. We pushed it further by launching a new Google Doc and began typing away. The Zenbook 14 OLED kept chugging along with no noticeable slowdowns.

In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the laptop notched a multi-core score of 8,590. It beat the mainstream laptop average score of (6,661) and falls slightly short of its competitor, the Acer Swift 5 (9,859).

Weighing in at 3.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is on par with today's 14 inch laptops . It's slightly heavier than the Acer Swift 5 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches) and lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches). Despite its thin frame, the Acer Swift 5 supplies you with a good amount of ports and slots. It has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Now just under $500, the Asus Zenbook 14 is a tremendous value. It's a wise choice if you want a laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.