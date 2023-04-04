Forget MacBook Air — Asus Zenbook 14 OLED just crashed to under $500

Spring savings on laptops are flourishing and this Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal we found is insane! Right now Best Buy offers the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $499 (opens in new tab). That's $250 off its regular price of $750 and the lowest price we've tracked for this Asus laptop. Additionally, this deal includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass (valued at $15) and 6-months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30) for free.
If you want to refresh your tech on a budget, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED:
Save $250 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass and 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30). This machine packs a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.
Now $200 off, this Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is one of the best OLED laptops for the money. This machine on sale has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. For peace of mind, it's outfitted with a fingerprint reader for fast and secure logins.
In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we praise its great battery life and striking 90Hz display. We also like how its massive touchpad doubles as a numeric keyboard. We gave the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.
To test the Zenbook 14 OLED's might, we opened 30 Google Chrome tabs, two of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously. We only saw a second or two of lag while switching between tabs. We pushed it further by launching a new Google Doc and began typing away. The Zenbook 14 OLED kept chugging along with no noticeable slowdowns.
In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the laptop notched a multi-core score of 8,590. It beat the mainstream laptop average score of (6,661) and falls slightly short of its competitor, the Acer Swift 5 (9,859).
Weighing in at 3.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is on par with today's 14 inch laptops. It's slightly heavier than the Acer Swift 5 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches) and lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches). Despite its thin frame, the Acer Swift 5 supplies you with a good amount of ports and slots. It has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Now just under $500, the Asus Zenbook 14 is a tremendous value. It's a wise choice if you want a laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.