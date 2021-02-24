Firefox's total cookie protection is the new standard of browser privacy — Here's why

Mozilla introduced new features in its latest Firefox 86 update, and it's now offering another layer of privacy that may make other browser users a little jealous.



The browser update is now available for Windows, Macs, and Linux on desktops, laptops and smartphones, bringing multiple picture-in-picture (or multi-PiP) so users can watch multiple videos at the same time, and total cookie protection — the main feature that users should care about.

What is total cookie protection?

(Image credit: Firefiox)

Also known as state partitioning or dynamic first-party isolation, total cookie protection means cookies from other sites will stop tracking users, as described in the latest Mozilla blog post. Essentially, Firefox will slap away any other hands trying to dip in a website's cookie jar (because that's naughty).



Usually, websites will use cookies to keep track of what users are doing, whether it be shopping on Amazon or logging into Facebook. When browsing the web, other sites will then take these cookies to advertise what users may have shopped for, or remember a user's login credentials.



Well, not with Firefox. Total cookie protection confines all the cookies from each website and puts them in a separate cookie jar, so cookies can't track users across the web. One site, one cookie jar, way less annoying ads.



Mozilla has been making its Firefox browser a more enticing option in terms of privacy protection, introducing new encryption last year along with enhanced tracking protection (ETP), and rolled out supercookie protection last month.



The new privacy protection feature isn't turned on by default, so users will first need to update their Firefox browser to the latest version, then set their Firefox privacy controls to Strict mode.