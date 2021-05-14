Epic gaming laptop deal takes $350 off Razer Blade 15 Base Edition

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the brawniest gaming laptops around. And for a limited time, you save $350 on this powerful Razer gaming machine.

Walmart currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition with RTX 2060 GPU for $1,449.99. That's $350 off its normal price of $1,800 and one of the best gaming laptop deals in town. This deal also undercuts Amazon's current price by $33.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop: was $1,800 now $1,450 @ Walmart

Now $350 off, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU, and 512GB SSD. In short, that means that you can play just about any AAA title at high frame rates. View Deal

In our Razer Blade 15 Base Edition review, we liked its attractive aluminum design and near bezel-less display. We gave the Blade 15 Base Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall performance and battery life.

In our Razer Blade 15 Base Edition review, we liked its attractive aluminum design and near bezel-less display. We gave the Blade 15 Base Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall performance and battery life.

The review unit we tested had an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU which breezed through every task we tossed its way. You can expect performance enhancements with this laptop's Core i7-10750H chip.

At 14 x 9.3 x 0.8 inches with a weight of 5.0 pounds, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is on par with its competitors. It's just as thin as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8, 4.5 pounds) and HP Omen 15 (14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches, 5.4 pounds). It's slightly thicker than the Razer Blade Advanced (0.7 inches thick, 4.7 pounds).

If you're serious about leveling up your PC gaming experience, the Razer Blade 15 is a wise choice.