Epic deal! Acer Swift 3 nearly 50% off, drops to just $569

Great laptop deals aren’t usually found at the beginning of the year — January sales mostly consist of discounts that don’t come close to what can be found on Black Friday. That is, until we stumbled across this offer.

Right now, over on the Microsoft Outlet Store on eBay, you can nab yourself an Acer Swift 3 with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $569, down from the list price of $999!

Acer Swift 3: was $999, now $569 @ eBay

This Acer Swift 3 comes packed with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage — all of which keeps the 14-inch full HD display quick and responsive across multitasking and some more processor-intensive tasks.View Deal

The model of Acer Swift 3 seen here may have come out in 2019, but the premium construction and specs under the hood are still more than capable of crushing the day-to-day essentials and some more intensive tasks too.

Running at up to 3.9GHz, the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM offers zippy performance, even with multiple apps running. Plus the 256GB SSD is more than generous enough for general usage.

Moreover, there is plenty of I/O to get you going (USB-C, HDMI, SD Card Slot, USB 3.0) and that gorgeous 1080P FHD display makes for a competitive package.

And what’s more, this is actually $30 cheaper than you would find it on Microsoft’s official store, so it pays to shop around! Check out our best laptop deals hub for more of the latest and greatest offers.