Dell Inspiron 15 5000 series laptop falls to $647 with this coupon

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 packs the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPU and Iris Xe graphics for fast and seamless multitasking. If you're in search of an affordable laptop for creating content and video editing, here's a deal you'll love.

Right now, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Laptop for $647 via coupon, "SAVE17". That's $132 off its normal price of $780 and one of today's best laptop deals.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: was $780. now $647 @ Dell

Dell coupon, "SAVE17" takes $132 off the new Dell Inspiron 15 5000 series laptop (5502). This workhorse of a machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's suitable for video editing, creating content, and gaming. View Deal

Dell manufacturer's some of today's best personal computers and this Inspiron 15 5000 series laptop is one of them. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this particular machine, Dell Inspiron laptops generally deliver solid performance for the price. With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor inside, the Inspiron 15 5000 delivers incredible responsiveness for your everyday tasks. It's the perfect laptop for work, school and anything else that requires switching back and forth between multiple applications.

With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 53WHr battery, the Inspiron 15 5000 powers up fast and lasts long. What's more, Dell Mobile Connect lets you pair your phone with your laptop to access multiple devices at a time.

At a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.0 x 0.70 x 9.2-inches, the Inspiron 5000 is pretty light for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Dell Precision 7000 (5.5 pounds, 14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches). As for ports, the Inspiron 5000 series laptop has a wide array. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery) port and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack on board.

At $132 off, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is a great option if you're looking for a portable workhorse on a budget.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 deal