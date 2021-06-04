Dell Inspiron 15 3000 plummets to $340 in jaw-dropping laptop deal

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is one of the most affordable laptops around. And right now, you can nab this Intel 11th Gen CPU-charged machine for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $339.99 at Dell. Usually, this laptop retails for $490, so that's a $150 discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular Dell laptop. As far as laptop deals go, it's an incredible value.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $490 now $340 @ Dell

For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is $150 off its normal price. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD. If you're looking for an affordable laptop, it's a solid choice. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU is also on sale for $559 ($111 off).View Deal

Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 series laptops are a tremendous value if you want a portable all-around PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and a 128GB SSD.

If you need a PC with a little more kick, Dell also offers the Inspiron 15 3000 with Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU for $559 ($111 off).

Although we didn't test this exact model Inspiron 15 3000, it has an average user rating of 4 out 5 stars on Dell's website. Feedback from satisfied owners praise the laptop's performance and design.

Weighing in at 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on a par with competing budget 15-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

As for ports, Dell outfitted the Inspiron 15 3000 with two USB 3.2 Type A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also an SD card reader on board and audio jack on board.

If you're strapped for cash and want a laptop for work, school and everything in between, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a budget-friendly choice.

Dell didn't put an expiration date on this deal so there's no telling how long it will last. Deals this good usually sell out quickly so we recommend you grab it while you still can.