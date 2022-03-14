Dell Inspiron 15 3000 falls to $469 with this digital coupon

Dell's semi-annual sale offers considerable discounts on the brand's best laptops — prices start at $293. And what's more, you can stack your savings with an extra 17% at checkout with coupon, "SAVE17".

During the sale, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 drops to $469 via coupon, "SAVE17" at checkout. This laptop typically retails for $689, so that's $220 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this notebook.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $689 now $469 @ Dell

Save $220 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for a limited time via coupon, "SAVE17". This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 60Hz display, 1.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 256GB SSD. It's a solid pick-up if you're looking for a budget Windows laptop.

Dell's Inspiron 15 3511 is a powerful, all-around laptop. The machine in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display for a crisp, vibrant viewing experience whether you're getting things done or streaming content. It runs on a 1.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 4-core CPU that reaches up to 3.0-GHz, 8GB of RAM, UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this laptop, it has an average user rating of 3.8 out 5 stars on Dell's website. Feedback from satisfied owners praise the laptop's impressive performance and elegant design.

Port-wise, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 equips you with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also an SD card reader on board and an audio jack onboard.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is more portable that competing 15-inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

In a nutshell, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a sub-$500 laptop.