Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Intel i7 laptop dips to $899 in ongoing sale

Dell's spring laptop deals (opens in new tab) are on a roll this season and the Dell Inpsiron 14 Plus is one of its best-sellers. It's powerful, fast, portable and now — on sale for a stellar price.

Right now, you can get yourself the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus for just $899 (opens in new tab) directly from Dell. That's $400 off its $1,299 list price and one the best laptop deals in down.

If you're looking for a flexible device, you can get the Dell Insprion 16 2-in-1 for $949 (opens in new tab) ($300 off).

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,299 $899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300 nits display, powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Dell outfitted it with a speedy 512GB SSD for fast data transfers and ample room for file storage.

Dell's Inspiron 14 Plus is one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else who wants a capable laptop. The laptop we're spotlighting today packs a stunning 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display which is especially great for streaming content. Primed for multitasking, the Inspiron 16 Plus packs a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Dell outfitted it with a speedy 512GB SSD for fast data transfers and ample room for file storage.

In our review of the 16-inch version, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par given it has the same 12th Gen Intel i7 GPU and 16 RAM hardware combo as our review unit.

In one test, we launch 45 tabs in Google Chrome with eight YouTube videos playing simultaneously. Even while typing in Google Doc and running photo editing software in the background, there was no lag in performance.

Now just under $900, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a great value for the price and worth considering if you're due for a new machine.