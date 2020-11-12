Deathloop release date revealed: Here's when the PS5 exclusive launches

It appears Bethesda's latest PS5 exclusive, Deathloop, has a release date, based on a PlayStation Store listing.

Deathloop is set to launch on May 20, 2021, according to this site. Here's what we know about the game so far.

Deathloop: What you get when you pre-order

We now have an official release date (even though it wasn't properly announced) so you can decide if you want to pre-order the game or not.

Pre-order bonuses include a unique weapon: Royal Protector Machete; a character skin: "Storm Rider" Colt; and one trinket, an equipable buff. The weapon is apparently a "PS5 exclusive," which suggests the game won't be an exclusive forever.

If you want the Deluxe Edition of the game for $80, it comes with three additional unique weapons: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive), Eat The Rich Tribunal and .44 Karat Fourpounder. You also get two character skins: "Party Crasher" Colt and "Sharp Shooter" Julianna.

To top it off, you get the original game soundtrack as well as two additional trinkets. The pre-order bonuses seem OK, but we have to watch these weapons in action to see if it's actually worth it.