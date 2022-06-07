Cheap gaming laptop deal: Dell G15 with RTX 3050 GPU for $685

Dell's sitewide sale currently takes up to $500 off its best gaming laptops. For a limited time, you can score a Dell G15 RTX 3050 gamer-centric PC for less.

Right now, the 11th Gen Intel-powered Dell G15 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $685.99 (opens in new tab). Formerly $1,069, that's $383 in savings and a solid value for the price. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked all season. Dell also offers the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop (opens in new tab) $685.99 ($333 off).

Dell's G15 is one of the most affordable gaming-specific notebooks you can get. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11260H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Rounding out its hardware specs is 512GB of ample SSD storage.

Although we didn't test machine, Dell G15 reviews average 4.2 out of 5-stars on Dell's official site. Proud Dell G15 owners praise the laptop's blazing fast performance, support for intense games, and awesome speakers.

At 5.8 pounds and 14 x 10.7 x 0.98 inches, the Dell G15 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

If you're bargain hunting for a budget-friendly gaming rig, you can't go wrong with the Dell G15.