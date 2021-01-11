CES 2021 Innovation Week: HP Talks Design

From the original Spectre and Omen to their current iterations and the company's stunning Elite Dragonfly, HP knows how to make a gorgeous laptop. And while making an aesthetically-pleasing laptop is great, a lot goes into HP's thought process. Should the company make the bezels on a laptop a little bit thicker to get a better webcam? What about the fan and microphone placement?

During CES Innovation Week 2021, we had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Stacy Wolff, Head of Design, HP Personal Systems about the future of design as it pertains to HP's upcoming line of laptops and beyond. During our discussion, Wolff touches on the importance of portability in a home office setting and gives a deep dive on some of the new notebooks, including the HP Elite Dragonfly Max and the Elite Folio . You'll also hear about the company's commitment to sustainability and how to create the perfect laptop.

