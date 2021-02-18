Blackmagic Design throws down the gauntlet, reveals Pocket Cinema 6K Pro

Blackmagic Design, which first launched the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6k in 2019, announced on Wednesday the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K Pro. It comes with a 5-inch LCD touch tilt-screen, two mini XLR inputs, four built-in, shockproof microphones, a bigger battery, and built-in ND filters for $2,495.

In the last year, it seems every camera maker has been trying to outdo the other by dropping a new camera with upgraded tech and specs to lure consumers, prosumers, and anyone with a photo addiction to the latest and greatest.

However, few deliver the cinematic 4K and 6K quality in a DSLR form factor at Blackmagic Design's price points. The Pocket Cinema 4K, the eldest member of the group, can now be purchased for $1,295, and it has become a favorite of student and indie filmmakers alike.

In 2019, Blackmagic released the Pocket Cinema 6K and caught many off guards, as it came with an EF mount, giving it access to an expansive EF ecosystem that has been a favorite of shooters for a long time. Originally priced at $2,495, the 6K came down to $1,995 in the summer of 2020, making it even more popular as it brought professional quality filming available to the masses. And for what it's worth, the cheaper model was rated by Netflix to be used as an A camera.

The Blackmagic 6K became even more popular after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with producers, television studios, news programs, and others seeking solutions for live interviews and award shows.

In keeping with an innovative tradition, Blackmagic Design created the Pocket Cinema 6K Pro. Although we don't have a review unit yet, here is a list of some of the specs released yesterday.

Designed from carbon fiber polycarbonate composite

6144 x 3456-pixel sensor with 13 stops and dual native ISO up to 25,600

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses

Built-in motorized 2, 4 and 6 stop ND filters

Up to 25,600 ISO for low light performance

Standard open file formats compatible with popular software

Adjustable, HDR 1500 nit 5-Inch LCD screen

Includes Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science

Optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48-volt phantom power

Larger NP-F570 battery, optional Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production

When you put those specs together with a $2,495 price and the ability to film in Blackmagic Raw or Apple ProRes, then add in a free copy of Davinci Resolve Studio to edit, color grade your footage, we suspect filmmakers of all skill levels will be lining up to get their hands on one.