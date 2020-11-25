Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deal: HP Envy x360 with Ryzen 5 CPU hits $599 record low price

The HP Envy x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy on Black Friday. This flexible machine nets you great performance and style for an incredibly low price.

Currently, you can get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $599.99 at Best Buy. That's a

$180 discount since it usually retails for $780. This Envy x360 is now at its lowest price ever. If you're looking for a capable machine, it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5 deal

HP manufacturers many of today's best laptops and the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop deserves a round of applause. The laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 4500U six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

As we note in our HP Envy x360 13 review, we love its outstanding performance and bright, vivid display. We're also fond of its stylish, compact aluminum design and long battery life. We gave the HP Envy x360 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

In terms of the Envy x360's design, you won't find a more stylish, premium laptop for under $1,000. The Envy x360's aluminum chassis gives it a high-end feel akin to the MacBook Air and pricier all-metal laptops. At 14.1 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches, and 4.1 pounds the Envy x360 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Book 3 (13.5 x 9.9 x 0.9 inches, 4.2 pounds). It's slightly thicker and heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 (14 x 9 x 0.6 inches, 3.5 pounds).

When it comes to performance, the Envy x360 delivers outstanding results for the price. It crushes its Intel-powered rivals by a significant margin and outperformed the $1,799 MacBook Pro on some tests. In our lab, the Envy x360 put up a score of 4,617 in the Geekbench 5 overall performance tests. That beats the category average (3,495) and competitors like the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 (3,878) and the aforementioned MacBook Pro (4,399, Core i5-1030NG7 with 16GB of RAM).

For your connectivity needs, the Envy x360 has a decent amount of ports. You get two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a HDMI port, and a headphone/mic jack, and microSD card reader.

In a nutshell, at $180 below retail, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is a value too good to pass up.