The best Windows laptop deals of July 2022

The best Windows laptop deals offer handsome discounts on top-rated portable personal computers. Beyond the Microsoft Store, many of our favorite notebooks are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, just to name a few.

Whether you're bargain shopping for your dream college laptop or checking out MacOS or Chrome OS alternatives, you've come to the right source. We're tracking deals and comparing prices at retailers to help you get the best price on a new Windows laptop.

For instance, you can snap up the excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for just $849 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $150 off $999 and the lowest price we've seen for this Windows 11 laptop. In fact, it's one of the best early back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far.

The Surface Laptop 4 on sale has a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 256GB SSD. It arrives factory fresh with Windows 11 pre-installed so expect an upgraded, modernized desktop design and app store.

In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, it won us over with its fast performance and long battery life. During our Laptop Mag battery test it endured 12 hours of continuous web browsing surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

The Surface Laptop 4 is a solid buy if you want a premium, super-portable laptop for school or work.

And that's just one of the many tempting Windows laptop deals out there right now. See more of our hand-picked favorites below.

Best Windows laptop deals

Now $150 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 256GB SSD. Microsoft (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

Save up to $300 on the the Surface Laptop Studio. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. The laptop in we recommend has a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11370H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Save $135 on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop via coupon, "100OFF1499" at Dell. This configuration has a 13.4- inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260U 10-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, Dell XPS Plus owners have the option of installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a more customized user experience.

Save $300 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

Save 50% on the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKGEAR2022". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display with 400 nits of brightness for a stunning viewing experience. Its hardware specs boast a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Students and teachers, use coupon "BTS2022" to take up to an extra $100 off. Plus, save an extra 5% when you verify with IDme.