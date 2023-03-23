Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 laptop returns to record low price of $1,099

Spring gaming laptop deals are in full bloom at retailers this week. One generous discount drops the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen gaming laptop for a stellar price.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RX 6700S GPU for $1,099 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $1,650, so that's a staggering $550 discount and an all-time low price for this Asus laptop.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RX 6700S: $1,649 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $550 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. This beastly machine packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 500 nits 120hz display which enables sharp, colorful, immersive viewing in any lighting environment. Rounding out its hardware specs are a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. This laptop supplies you with a massive 1TB SSD for fast file transfers and game storage.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is not just a notebook for gamers. It's one of the best laptops for college students, creators and anyone else looking for a workhorse PC. The system in this deal boasts a vibrant 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. This ensures an immersive, comfortable viewing experience whether you're gaming or streaming content, even in direct sunlight.

Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, the ROG Zephyrus G14 houses an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. The laptop's massive 1TB SSD provides fast file transfers and ample game storage.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we praise its slim design, stellar performance and solid audio. We also liked its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. The ROG Zephyrus G14 lasted 10 hours and 38 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which is pretty impressive for a gaming laptop. It beat the premium gaming laptop average (4:21). It also crushed the Lenovo Legion 7i (5:02), Acer Nitro 5 (4:33), and Alienware m15 Ryzen (3:29) to smithereens.

In one test, the ROG Zephyrus G14's Ryzen 9 CPU tore through multitasking. Our reviewer opened 40 Google Chrome pages, five YouTube videos streaming and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running in the background. The ROG Zephyrus G14's didn't so much as stutter.

At 3.8 pounds and 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is one of the more portable 14-inch gaming laptops. It's lighter than the Alienware x14 R1 (4.1 pounds, 12.7 x 10.3 x 0.6 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

Now $550 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop.