Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is $600 off in Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

Cyber Monday 2022 is on fire this year. We're seeing some incredible price cuts on the best gaming laptops, including the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition.

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop is now $600 off on Best Buy for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab). To show you how mind-blowing this deal is, its original listing price was $1,700! Now, it's down to a shocking $1,099 at Best Buy.

Save a shocking $600 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop for Cyber Monday. The powerful gaming laptop in this Cyber Monday deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440-pixel) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Asus knocked $600 off one of the best gaming laptops you can get this Cyber Monday. With this price cut, you can get a powerful gaming rig packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel display.



Lucky for you, we happened to review the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition! So we can tell you all about it. We praised this gaming laptop beast for incredible performance scores and excellent 10-hour battery life (this is rare for a gaming laptop!) The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned an incredibly high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars; plus, we slapped our prestigious Editor's Choice badge on it.



And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops.



All that power for just over $1,000? Now that's a Cyber Monday deal worth checking out. At $600 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage is a steal if you value powerful gaming performance and long battery life.



