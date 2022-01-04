Asus reveals a slew of TUF gaming laptops: See the latest innovation in affordable gaming

CES 2022 is in full throttle and Asus is announcing five new TUF gaming laptops, which is enough for any tech-lover's head to spin.
We don't have info on pricing just yet, but the Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17, and the TUF DASH F15 are all set to launch in Q1 2022.
Asus TUF Dash F15
The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a sleek piece of machinery that looks sci-fi without trying too hard thanks to its subtle aesthetic. You can pack this machine with up to an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The laptop comes in at 13.98 x 9.92 x 0.77 ~ 1.08 inches and 4.4 pounds, which is a decent size for a 15-inch notebook. You can configure the Dash F15 with either a 2560 x 1440, 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3 panel or a 1080p, 144Hz display. Its chiclet keyboard is backlit and features a 1.7-millimeter travel distance according to Asus.
With ports, you're getting three USB Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 port, a headphone jack and a Kensington lock slot.
The Dash F15 also packs in a 76Wh battery, which isn't too bad, so we're hoping for some decent numbers on this one.
Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17
You might be wondering what the difference between the Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17 and Asus TUF Dash F15 is -- well, the former are a pair of slightly less powerful (and ideally cheaper) gaming laptops. The Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17 can be outfitted with up to an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 come in at 4.85 pounds, 13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88 ~ 0.98 inches and 5.73 pounds, 15.53 x 10.39 x 0.9 ~ 1.0 inches, respectively. The F15 can be configured with up to a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 300Hz panel, while the F17 only has access to the 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz model. Like the Dash, their chiclet keyboards are backlit and feature a 1.7-millimeter travel distance.
When it comes to ports, both laptops sport two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 port, a headphone jack, and a Kensington lock slot.
You can outfit the Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17 with either a 56Wh or 90Wh battery. Bigger is better, kids. Go with the 90Wh if you can.
Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17
Okay now you're probably wondering what the hell the Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17 is and how that compares to the other two laptops. Well, the A15 / A17 is the AMD version of the F15 / F17, and it's also slightly weaker, only because of its GPU. The Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17 can be outfitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 come in at at 4.85 pounds, 13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88 ~ 0.98 inches and 5.73 pounds, 15.53 x 10.39 x 0.9 ~ 1.0 inches, respectively (the exact same profiles as the F15 and F17 model). Both the 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch models are stuck with 1080p, 144Hz displays. But, like the rest, they feature a 1.7-mm travel keyboard.
Since it's an AMD laptop, there's no Thunderbolt, and instead we get two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 port, a headphone jack, and a Kensington lock slot.
Similar to the previous set up, you can outfit the Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17 with either a 56Wh or 90Wh battery.
Outlook
From the Asus TUF Dash F15 to the Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17, there are a hell of a lot of products to test and review. I'm excited to see what this new era of affordable gaming laptops brings us. I am hoping it's just affordable and not cheap, because there's no room for that ridiculousness in my house.