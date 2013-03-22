Apple’s iOS 7 Could Come With Simpler, 'Flat' Design

Apple is still rolling out updates for its existing iOS 6 mobile OS, but the company may already be planning what’s to come in iOS 7. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal suggests that Apple’s hardware design chief Jony Ive is suggesting a more “flat” interface that is simpler than the current version of iOS.

This information comes from developers who have spoken to Apple employees, but didn’t have any additional details. However, the sources did say that they expect changes to be pretty “conservative” overall.

Apple’s executive shakeup last October pushed Ive to collaborate more closely with the company’s Human Interface team—a partnership that could create a more seamless experience between Apple’s hardware and software. Sources close to the company acknowledged this change to the WSJ, saying that the company’s dynamic is changing. For example, Apple’s mobile software team is being briefed about industrial prototypes earlier on in the process than before.

Additionally, Apple's Craig Federighi is considering combining some aspects of the Mac and iOS software teams where there is specific overlap. This could affect apps that are shared across devices such as Calendar, but Apple largely plans to keep the Mac and iOS engineering teams separate.

