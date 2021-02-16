Apple Pay now supports Bitcoin payments — Google Pay is next

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now supported by Apple Pay, with further support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay expected to be available later in 2021.



According to cryptocurrency app BitPay, US cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can add their card to Apple Wallet, which gives them the ability to make purchases with a swipe of an iPhone or Apple Watch. Bitcoin is on the up.

Exciting day for U.S. based BitPay Wallet app users. You can now add your BitPay Card to Apple Pay® to make online and in-store purchases with crypto. #apple #applepay #bitpay #bitcoin #bitpaywallet #bitpaycard #crypto pic.twitter.com/xeu6vM4yErFebruary 12, 2021

Other platforms including Google Pay and Samsung Pay will eventually be supported by BitPay "later this quarter," although its press release on Business Wire didn't state a specific date.



“Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.



Essentially, those with a BitPay Card can convert cryptocurrency into standard currency, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. Currently, BitPay supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ether, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD. Spend away.



Bitcoin has recently seen a lot more support through various payment methods, with the most recent being MasterCard accepting cryptocurrency later in 2021, along with PayPal being one of the first to support cryptocurrency in the US in 2020.



Whether it's the recent surge in Dogecoin or the hype around GameStop and Robinhood, there's no denying cryptocurrency is slowly but surely becoming more of a standard form of currency. If it has piqued your interest, check out the best cryptocurrency exchanges so you can buy Bitcoin.