How did this Alienware RTX 3080 gaming laptop get so cheap? Get up to $750 off right now!

Alienware's m15 R7 gaming laptop is getting the mother of all price cuts — up to $750 off the beasty RTX 3070 Ti (opens in new tab)AND RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) versions.

As RTX 40 Series laptops are starting to land, we're seeing a ton of huge price drops on RTX 30 Series systems. That much is expected, but even we were surprised to see just how low these systems are going.

I mean you can get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for LESS than $2,000. This face-melting power-to-performance ratio makes it one of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now.

Alienware m15 R7 deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,399 now $1,549 @ Dell with code SAVE150

(opens in new tab)This machine boasts a 15.6-inch (FHD) 460Hz display, that face melting AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory on board.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3080): was $2,599 now $1,849 @ Dell with code SAVE250

(opens in new tab)Looking for a little extra horsepower? You can get $750 off this monster with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware's m15 gaming laptop is one of the best to buy. The laptops in this deal pack either a a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time or an esports-focussed FHD screen with 360Hz refresh rate.

Powering these machines are either the top of the range AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9-12900H CPUs, coupled with Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU or 3080 GPU and a 1TB SSD.

Aesthetically, the m15 R7 sports Alienware's new Legend industrial design with thin display bezels. With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



As with all Alienware laptop deals, this one is only as good as stock permits. We recommend you act fast to grab it while you still can. Now, for the essential accessories — check out our choices for the best gaming mice and best gaming headsets.