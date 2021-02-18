Get $650 off Alienware m15 R3 in epic gaming laptop deal

Gaming laptops have made the jump to RTX 30 series graphics, which comes with a hefty price tag too. But in the face of change, other models get far cheaper, as we can see here.

For a limited time, as Dell has extended its Presidents’ Day sale, you can pick up the Alienware m15 R3 portable gaming rig with a powerful RTX 2070 GPU for just $1,299.99, which is a huge $650 off!

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,949.99 now $1,299.99 @ Dell

This configuration packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, dedicated RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pair this stacked spec list with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 4-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design, and you have a fantastic all-in-one machine for gaming enthusiasts.View Deal

When it comes to making a good gaming laptop great, you need a balance of portability and pure power in a well-ventilated chassis that has strong audio and visual credentials for an immersive experience on-the-go.

As you can read in our Alienware m15 R3 review , the team absolutely nailed this with a breathtaking display, comfortable keyboard, powerful speakers and (in this configuration) some serious performance.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM for multitasking and a super-fast 512GB M.2 SSD. This comes alongside all the I/O you need for both portable and home gaming makes for a pretty unbeatable package. That is, if you can look past the short battery life.