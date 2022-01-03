Acer teams up with National Geographic for an Aspire Vero laptop that'll help the Earth

CES 2022 has officially kicked off with a slew of new announcements, and Acer is easing in with one of its first unveilings: the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition.

This isn't a brand new laptop per se, but it is a special edition of the already existing Acer Aspire Vero. It's set to launch in France in March starting at €899. There's no word on availability in the US right now.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

Like the normal version, this laptop aspires to be as eco-friendly as possible while boasting most of the same specs. It features up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. In our review of the normal version, we stated that the Acer Aspire Vero is an average machine, made better by being a glimpse at the future of sustainable laptops.

In the National Geographic Edition, there's 50% PCR (post-consumer resins) plastic on the keyboard caps as well as 30% PCR plastic on the top & bottom cover, screen bezel and operating surface. It sports a panel developed with over 99% of recyclable material. There's also no paint on the chassis, but rather standard ink, which lowers the impact from VOC (volatile organic compounds).

This laptop is also designed to be easy to upgrade. The underside cover can be removed by unscrewing the eleven standard Phillips-head screws, which'll reveal the SSD and RAM.

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is also packed in a 100% recyclable package that you can actually turn into a laptop stand. Acer also stated that every purchase of this laptop will help support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society, but it's unclear what percentage that would be. For more CES 2022 coverage, stay tuned to our homepage.