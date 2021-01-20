Act fast! Get the Acer Spin 3 for $150 off at Walmart

Looking to be more flexible in the new year? A convertible 2-in-1 laptop may not be what you meant, but the Acer Spin 3 is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a versatile piece of tech for the variety of uses around the house.

Now, it’s even better, as a $150 price cut at Walmart drops the Acer Spin 3 to just $749 . But the stock is limited, so be quick!

Acer Spin 3: was $899.99, now $749 @ Walmart

The Acer Spin 3 is a portable powerhouse, with convertible flexibility and seriously good specs under the hood — a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this and 11-hour battery life makes for a great system, made even better at such a low price point.

Contained in the thin and lightweight body, you will find a real beast that is capable of crushing some pretty intense tasks. Starting on the surface of it, you have a 14-inch full HD IPS touch display, resting on a 360-degree hinge to flip into a tablet, tent or laptop mode with ease.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor with integrated Iris graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD — all of which is kept going with a 48Wh battery that can last up to 11 hours.

We also reviewed the Acer Spin 3 so we’re confident in recommending the Spin 3 to you, as it is a budget-friendly system with a good list of specs, and now available for even less.

