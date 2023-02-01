Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming notebook hits new price low of $449

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is not just a Chrome OS-powered cloud gaming laptop. Wheter you game or not, it's a solid Windows laptop alternative for everyday use.

Currently, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is on sale for just $449 at Best Buy. That's $200 off its normal price of $649 and of course the lowest price ever for this Chromebook. Best Buy bundles this deal with 25% off Logitech accessories like the excellent Logitech M220 Silent wireless mouse.

This is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get today.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $449 @Best Buy

Save $200 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE packs a gorgeous 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Acer Chromebook 516 GE reviews at Best Buy rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Owners happy with their purchase like its powerful, snappy performance, fantastic display, reliable Wi-Fit 6E, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. The laptop's build quality and comfortable, responsive keyboard were also a hit among owners.

If you're looking for a 12th Gen Intel Windows laptop alternative, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is wise choice. Especially at this incredibly low price.