The latest Windows update has some users trapped in BitLocker recovery — here's how to fix it

Unfortunately, 'Windows 11 update breaks computers' has been a headline theme we've seen way too much in recent months. As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially reported another known issue you can add to that list.

Following the July 2024 Windows security update (KB5040442) released on July 9, 2024 — which was mandatory and would download and install automatically unless you had updates disabled — multiple users became stuck on a BitLocker recovery screen once the computer rebooted.

According to Microsoft, users with Device Encryption enabled are "more likely to face this issue." If you have Windows 11 24H2, the latest version of Windows 11, Device Encryption is on by default, but oddly, this isn't one of the versions affected by the BitLocker issue.

Microsoft lists these client OS versions impacted by the BitLocker issue: Windows 11 23H2, Windows 11 22H2, Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 22H2, and Windows 10 21H2.

Luckily, if this pesky BitLocker problem plagues you, there's a quick and easy workaround to return your computer to normal.

How to get BitLocker recovery key for Windows

Microsoft says your computer should return to its normal startup practices after you enter the BitLocker recovery key on the screen you're stuck on. But how exactly do you get the BitLocker recovery key you need? It's quite simple.

Step 1. From another computer, log into the Bitlocker recovery screen portal using your Microsoft account username and password.

Step 2. Find your device in the list and locate the 48-number string under the Recovery Key column.

Step 3. Type that Recovery Key into your affected device.

If you don't have access to your Microsoft account, that's a big problem. Microsoft explicitly states that the support team "is unable to provide, or recreate, a lost BitLocker recovery key."

Without access to your Microsoft account, your only option is resetting your computer using a Windows recovery option, which will result in losing files and data stored on the device.

The KB5040442 Windows update has also been causing a Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) loop for some users, though this issue is less common. Microsoft hasn't officially commented on this BSoD issue or paired it with the stuck-on-BitLocker-screen issue, though it is strangely similar to the massive CrowdStrike issue causing a global BSoD panic.