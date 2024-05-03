Intel plants a flag: Its Intel Core Ultra can run more than 500 AI models

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

The semiconductor giant calls the achievement a "significant milestone." In the race to have the best AI platform for PC, it might be.

Intel Innovation 2023: From Intel Core Ultra to the Siliconomy
(Image credit: Future)

Intel announced this week that it can now run more than 500 local AI models on its new Intel Core Ultra processors, in what the semiconductor giant called a "significant milestone."

Intel credited, among other factors, its investment in client AI and AI tools, including the OpenVINO toolkit—an open-source toolkit for deploying deep-learning AI—for reaching the figure.

With 500 models able to run across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, Intel didn't hesitate to call its Core Ultra chips "the industry's premier AI PC processor available in the market." 

Right now, it's not clear exactly how many optimized AI models Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip or AMD's new AI chips are compatible with, but if it's anywhere close to 500, we'll surely hear about it in the next few weeks.

For now, here's why 500 optimized AI models running on an Intel Core Ultra chip should even matter to you when buying a new laptop.

More AI models = a better laptop experience

The 500 models on Intel's Core Ultra chips span more than 20 categories of AI, from large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini to diffusion, super-resolution, object detection, image classification/segmentation, and computer vision models. 

As Intel notes in its announcement on Tuesday, "the more AI models there are, the more AI PC features are enabled."

Intel Innovation 2023: From Intel Core Ultra to the Siliconomy

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel explains that "there is a direct link between the number of enabled/optimized models and the breadth of user-facing AI features that can be brought to market." 

Put plainly, the more AI models your laptop's processor runs, the better its AI-enhanced software features will be. 

A few of the most commonly used AI features include text generation, text paraphrasing or editing, summarization, image generation, and object removal in images. 

With more AI models to build from, developers are able to create new AI PC features that we haven't yet experienced and improve the ones we already have.

Even with its 500 AI models, however, the Intel Core Ultra probably still can't match Nvidia's definition of a "premium AI PC" with a GPU.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 153 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(14-inch 256GB)
4
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14"...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
MacBook Pro M3 14-inch - 8GB...
Apple
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
8
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
9
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney