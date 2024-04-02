Intel leak reveals confusing details about these next-gen laptop chips

Differentiating between Intel's latest chips may get even more confusing soon. A reliable leaker known as Golden Pig Upgrade on Bilibili, a video-sharing platform based in Shanghai, shared what Intel plans to name its next-gen laptop chips (via NotebookCheck). And if this rumor rings true, even those familiar with Intel's chips might find this new nomenclature puzzling.

According to Golden Pig Upgrade, Intel's upcoming 15th Gen Arrow Lake chips will launch with the Core Ultra 200 title, while chips with the non-Ultra Core 200 label will technically be Raptor Lake chips. When one chip is significantly more powerful than the other, you'd think Intel would give them completely different naming conventions, but this wouldn't be the first time Intel confused buyers with chip names.

Intel's CPU-naming processes could use some work

Intel launched similarly confusing chips earlier this year that sounded like Meteor Lake CPUs — the Core 7 Processor 150U, Intel Core 5 Processor 120U, and Intel Core 3 processor 100U — but were actually refreshed 14th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

To avoid confusion, it would make sense for Intel to reserve the Core/Core Ultra naming convention for its latest chips, and come up with something different for redesigned older chips. But unless that magically happens prior to Intel's next chips launching, you'll need to look closely at which processor a laptop features if you plan to buy an Intel-based laptop in the next few years.

It's not clear how the upcoming 15th Gen Core 200H (Raptor Lake) chips will differ from its 14th Gen predecessors, but they certainly won't be as powerful as the rumored Arrow Lake chips. According to a rumor reported on by TechRadar, Arrow Lake processors could get a "25% to 35% performance boost over Meteor Lake" without hyper-threading or LP-E cores.

Intel's Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake chips were originally rumored to release in 2025, but Intel announced a late-2024 release window for these chips at CES 2024.