Intel leak reveals confusing details about these next-gen laptop chips

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

Pay close attention to which Intel CPU your next laptop has

Intel chip
(Image credit: Intel)

Differentiating between Intel's latest chips may get even more confusing soon. A reliable leaker known as Golden Pig Upgrade on Bilibili, a video-sharing platform based in Shanghai, shared what Intel plans to name its next-gen laptop chips (via NotebookCheck). And if this rumor rings true, even those familiar with Intel's chips might find this new nomenclature puzzling. 

According to Golden Pig Upgrade, Intel's upcoming 15th Gen Arrow Lake chips will launch with the Core Ultra 200 title, while chips with the non-Ultra Core 200 label will  technically be Raptor Lake chips. When one chip is significantly more powerful than the other, you'd think Intel would give them completely different naming conventions, but this wouldn't be the first time Intel confused buyers with chip names.

Intel's CPU-naming processes could use some work

Intel launched similarly confusing chips earlier this year that sounded like Meteor Lake CPUs — the Core 7 Processor 150U, Intel Core 5 Processor 120U, and Intel Core 3 processor 100U — but were actually refreshed 14th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

To avoid confusion, it would make sense for Intel to reserve the Core/Core Ultra naming convention for its latest chips, and come up with something different for redesigned older chips. But unless that magically happens prior to Intel's next chips launching, you'll need to look closely at which processor a laptop features if you plan to buy an Intel-based laptop in the next few years.

It's not clear how the upcoming 15th Gen Core 200H (Raptor Lake) chips will differ from its 14th Gen predecessors, but they certainly won't be as powerful as the rumored Arrow Lake chips. According to a rumor reported on by TechRadar, Arrow Lake processors could get a "25% to 35% performance boost over Meteor Lake" without hyper-threading or LP-E cores.

Intel's Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake chips were originally rumored to release in 2025, but Intel announced a late-2024 release window for these chips at CES 2024.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 135 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$657.95
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney