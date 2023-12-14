Lenovo joins the age of AI PCs powered by the Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

This morning, Lenovo boldly stepped into the future of personal computing, unveiling a trio of laptops poised to revolutionize our PC experience. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i. These aren't just powerful machines; they represent a paradigm shift, harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to unlock unprecedented levels of productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Powered by the cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors and feauturing AI tools to improve your workflow, these laptops boast a triple-engine architecture: CPU, GPU, and the revolutionary Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This potent combination enables seamless offloading of AI-intensive tasks, dramatically improving performance and power management.

I could go on, but lets just hop into what Lenovo is bringing to the AI PC market.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Specs Price: $2,989

Display: 14-inch Narrow Bezel display Up to 120Hz 2.8K OLED touch,

CPU: latest Intel Core Ultra

GPU: Intel Integrated Arc GPU

RAM: Up to 64GB

Storage: Up to 2TB

Size: 12.3 x 8.45 x 0.58 inches

Weight: 2.42 pounds

Ports: 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 2 USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will pack the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Intel integrated Arc GPU and the new star of the show Intel's NPU, which will handle the Ai infusion, plus help off load tasks from the CPU and GPU, which should improve performance and battery life.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, with come with a 2.8 K 14-inch OLED display running at 120Hz refresh rate. Being a Lenovo, it will come with one of the best tactile keyboards and everyones favorite red nub.

We can't wait to get this fantastic lightweight business productivity traveler and review it.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 9 2 in 1

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 9 specs Price: $2,639

Display: 14-inch Narrow Bezel display Up to 120Hz 2.8K OLED touch

CPU: latest Intel Core Ultra

GPU: Intel Integrated Arc GPU

RAM: Up to 64GB

Storage: Up to 2TB

Size: 12.31 x 8.56 x 0.60mm

Weight: 2.92 pounds

Ports: 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 2 USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 9 is the 2 in 1 variant of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and has the same potent specs. From Intel's Intel Core Ultra CPUs to Intel's integrated Arc GPU, which will bring expected performance and power efficiency improvements not seen in a decade. You will also see up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage,

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 9 14-inch Narrow Bezel display has Up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) touch display. This lightweight (2.9 pounds) ultralight 2 in 1 will be able to handle your workflow, and thanks to Windows 11 with Copilot to help assist you in all you do.

IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 Gen 9

IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 Gen 9 specs Price: $1,149.99.

Display: 16-inch 2K (2048 x 1280) OLED, 120 Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio, rated at 400 nits

16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 120 Hz, 16:10, rated at 350 nits

CPU: latest Intel Core Ultra

GPU: Intel Integrated Arc GPU / Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

RAM: Up to 32GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Size: 14.01 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches

Weight: 4.30 pounds

Ports: USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C (Power Delivery + DisplayPortTM), 1 x HDMI 2.1 (4K @60Hz), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 is power-packed with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Intel Integrated Arc GPU, with the option of adding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 discrete GPU to level it up even further. You can also get up to 32GB of RAM and 1TH of SSD Storage.

This Pro 5i arrives with two 16-inch display options. The first option is a 16-inch 2K (2048 x 1280) OLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio, rated at 400 nits of brightness. The second display option is a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 120 Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio, and rated at 350 nits of brightness.

IdeaPad Pro 5i 14 Gen 9

IdeaPad Pro 5i 14 Gen 9 specs Price: TBA

Display: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 120 Hz, 16:10, rated at 400 nits of brightness

14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 120Hz, 16:10, rated at 400 nits of brightness

CPU: latest Intel Core Ultra

GPU: Intel Integrated Arc GPU / Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

RAM: Up to 32GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Size: 12.28 x 8.70 x 0.63 inches

Weight: 3.22 pounds

Ports: USB-C (Thunderbolt 4),1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Much like its 16-inch sibling, the 14-inch variant of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i will feature the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra, Intel Integrated Arc GPU, the option to add an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 discrete GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD Storage.

The Pro 5i 14 has two 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) display options. One is an OLED option running at a 120 Hz refresh rate, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while rated at 400 nits of brightness. The second display option is a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 120Hz, 16:10, rated at 400 nits of brightness.

Final thoughts

With Intel Core Ultra's AI infusion, thanks to its potent NPU, we should see excellent performance and battery life. We expect interesting battery life scores once we get these units into our test lab.

Stay tuned for everything: Lenovo, Intel, and AI PC.