This smart ring at IFA 2024 outlasts the competition with up to 12 days of battery life

Smart rings remain a small market almost entirely dominated by Oura and, of course, now Samsung. However, this market isn't as new as you might think, and many early players are here in time to catch a surge of interest with second-generation products, like the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring.

RingConn was founded in 2021 and shipped its first-generation ring in January 2023, but its second-generation product makes a few key upgrades. The most notable of these that caught my eye was a claimed battery life of up to 12 days.

By comparison, the largest Oura and Samsung Galaxy Rings last only 7 days on a charge at best, which points to a significant boost, all while the ring comes in smaller than lighter than the competition at just 2mm thin and weighing 2 grams.

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring in its included case with a combined 150 hours of battery life. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

I had the opportunity to spend some hands-on time with the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring at the Showstoppers event during IFA 2024, and while I'll need to review the product fully to determine if it's worth selecting over its competitors, it's a compelling package.

Beyond the built-in battery life, you have the included case, which boosts the total time you can go without needing an outlet to an improbable 150 days. Almost half a year without having to worry about plugging into an outlet? I'll take it.

Like the Oura Ring, the RingConn Gen 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android, so whether you are a switcher or just like to keep your options open, this ring will be ready to come along with you.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring

RingConn Gen 2 - World's First Smart Ring with Sleep Apnea Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life - YouTube Watch On

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring is currently available for as low as $209 on Kickstarter, but it will be $299 for the ring and charging case once the funding campaign is over.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we always want to urge caution with Kickstarter projects as it's not a store, the RingConn team tells Laptop Mag that the rings are ready to ship, so this is a case where the company is using Kickstarter a bit like a pre-order system.

While that price matches the Oura Ring, there's one critical detail to consider as the RingConn Smart Ring doesn't have a subscription associated with its app, while Oura charges $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year for its full suite of features.

The largest RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring held between my fingers. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring tracks sleep, including sleep apnea detection, and activities like running, walking, swimming, biking, and even work. Your heart rate, heart rate variability, and Sp02 metrics are all tracked in the app.

I look forward to testing the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring out fully, but for now, it's interesting to see another player in the market pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this tiny form factor.

I look forward to testing the RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring out fully, but for now, it's interesting to see another player in the market pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this tiny form factor.

Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue celebrates one of the world's longest-running consumer tech expos, Germany's own Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin.

Our on-the-ground team will bring you all the news emerging from the showroom floor of Messe Berlin and highlight the best in consumer tech as we announce our inaugural Laptop Laurel winners for best-in-show products.

Head over to Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue for more coverage.