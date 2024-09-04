ASUS launches Vivobook and ProArt laptops with new Snapdragon X Plus chip at IFA

Ahead of IFA Berlin, ASUS is kicking things off with its first laptops featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Plus chipset: the Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13. They join ASUS’s growing line-up of AI PCs, which includes the ProArt PX13 and the Snapdragon X Elite version of the Vivobook S15.

These two new entries come at a lower price than previous Copilot+ PCs and may even offer longer battery life thanks to the more budget-friendly Snapdragon X Plus CPU. Such strengths could help win over users who may be reluctant to try out a Snapdragon-powered laptop or those who may be turned away from the more expensive Copilot+ PCs launched so far.

Here’s a look at the new ASUS Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13, how much each will cost, and when they will be available.

ASUS announces Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13 at IFA 2024

On September 4, ASUS officially unveiled the new ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15, both featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chipset announced this week.

ASUS launched another version of the Vivobook S15 earlier this year, but that configuration was equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite chip. This new edition aims to tap into a wider audience with a lower price thanks to the more budget-friendly Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 CPU.

The new version of the Vivobook S15 also includes Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, FHD IR webcam, and a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display. ASUS claims it has a battery life of 19 hours, which is certainly impressive, assuming it matches our battery life lab test results.

The ProArt PZ13 is the latest entry in ASUS’s line-up of ProArt creator laptops, most of which have been pretty pricey. The PZ13 aims to address that with its much more budget-friendly starting price.

While not as powerful as its sibling the ProArt PX13, the PZ13 still has a lot to offer for the price including a Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 CPU, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 13.3-inch 3K OLED display.

It includes the same StoryCube and ProArt Creator Hub apps included on the other ProArt laptops. Plus, ASUS claims the PZ13 has a battery life of up to 21 hours. It most likely won’t last quite that long during resource-intensive tasks, but that’s still an impressive maximum battery life.

The big question surrounding the PZ13 is whether it can hold its own when compared to the more premium laptops in the ProArt line-up. Can the more budget-friendly PZ13 still offer strong performance and value for its lower price? We’ll have to wait until we can put the PZ13 through the paces in our lab testing to find out.

If you’re excited to get your hands on one of ASUS’s new Copilot+ PCs, you don’t have to wait long. The Vivobook S15 (with the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100) and ProArt PZ13 are available for purchase at BestBuy starting September 4.

The Vivobook S15 starts at $899 and the ProArt PZ13 starts at $1099. Here’s a quick look at everything you get for that price:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec ASUS Vivobook S15 ASUS ProArt PZ13 Price $899 $1099 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 GPU Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 512GB 1TB Display 15.6-inch 3K OLED 13.3-inch 3K OLED Battery life (as advertised) 19 hours 21 hours

We’ll have a better idea of how these two new laptops compare once we get in-depth lab testing results for each. Strong performance scores will be crucial for ensuring these new budget-friendly Copilot+ PCs offer good value, not just a low price.

