macOS tips: How to store files, photos and messages in iCloud

PCs, unfortunately, contain a finite amount of storage. Over time, this storage space seems increasingly small, especially as you load it up with photos, applications, and music or movies. Rather than upgrading, maybe it’s time to look into making better use of iCloud.

As good as iCloud is on its own, it’s even more valuable if you have multiple Apple devices. An Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad, for example, can all share one iCloud account, making it simple to share things between devices and recover them anywhere, even when on the go.

In addition to saving files, you can also use iCloud to save app data to free up even more disk space. iCloud works well with most first-party Apple applications: Mail, Calendar, Contacts, Notes, Keychain, Safari (bookmarks, browsing history etc.), Photos and so on.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1) Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner, to open the menu.

2) In the menu, select System Preferences.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) In the System Preferences window, in the upper right corner, click Apple ID.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) In the left pane, click iCloud.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) In the Apple ID window, click Options, in front of the iCloud Drive.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select the items from the list that you would like to be saved to iCloud.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Click Done, to confirm the changed settings.