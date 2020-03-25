Mac screenshot: How to capture images on a MacBook

Mac screenshots taken in macOS are one of the easiest yet most useful tools MacBook users can have in their arsenal. Whether you're saving something for later or sending a friend something you saw while browsing the web, Mac screenshots are a great way of quickly relaying information.

We've already talked about how to take a screenshot in Windows 10. Now we'll show you step-by-step how to take a screenshot on Mac in macOS.

macOS Catalina Review: Should You Update Now?

How to master macOS: Expert Tips and Tricks

How to take a screenshot on your entire macOS desktop

The easiest way to capture a full screenshot of the entire macOS desktop is by using a nifty keyboard combination.

Follow the steps below to take a full-screen screenshot on your MacBook:

(Image credit: Apple)

Press and hold these three keys together: Shift + Command + 3 .

. This will bring up a thumbnail in the corner of your screen. Click it and edit the screenshot.

Wait for the screenshot to save to your desktop.

How to take a partial screenshot in macOS

If you don't need to capture everything on your screen, you can take a partial screenshot of a picture, block of text, or whatever it is you want to grab. With this method, you can save time by cropping as you capture instead of editing afterward.

Follow the steps below to take a cropped screenshot on your MacBook:

(Image credit: Apple)

Press and hold Shift + Command + 4 .

. A crosshair will appear. Click and drag the crosshair to select the area you would like to capture.

You can move the selection by holding the space bar as you drag.

Release your mouse or trackpad button to take the screenshot.

To cancel the screenshot, press Esc.

How to screenshot object in macOS

If you want to go even more granular, you can take a screenshot of a specific object, window or menu. This way, you can get an exact snippet of what you want to save on the screen without doing it manually and the risk of cutting pieces off.

Below are the steps to capturing an object, window or menu with a screenshot:

Open the window or menu you want to capture.

Press and hold Shift + Command + 4 + space bar .

. When the pointer changes to a camera icon, click the window or menu you want to capture and save. Press and hold the Option key to exclude shadows.

Click the thumbnail in the corner of the screen to edit the screenshot.

Note: some apps, like Apple TV app, won't let you take screenshots.

How to take a manual screenshot with the macOS Screenshot app

The latest editions of macOS let you take a manual screenshot with the aptly-named application, Screenshot. Added to macOS Mojave, Screenshot gives you various capture options, including full screen, a portion of the screen, or a manual click-and-drag selection.

You can even record your screen from this app and choose where files save so you don't lose them later.

Here is how to use the Screenshot app to capture objects in macOS:

(Image credit: Apple Support/YouTube)

Press Shift + Command + 5 to open Screenshot. A toolbar will appear at the bottom of your display.

to open Screenshot. A toolbar will appear at the bottom of your display. Click on the tool you want to use. You can capture the entire screen, capture a window, capture a portion of the screen, record the entire screen or record a portion of the screen.

(Image credit: Apple)