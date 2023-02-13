How to search in Google Sheets

"How to search in Google Sheets" is a search query that's gaining traction as we speak, and quite frankly, I don't blame 'em! Who wants to sift through an exhaustive, encyclopedic list of junk on a Google Sheet? After all, there is an easier way.

If you're interested on how you can work smarter, not harder, here is a step-by-step guide on how to search in Google Sheets.

How to search in Google Sheets

The fastest way to search in Google Sheets is to use a shortcut.

1. Open up the Google Sheet you'd like to search in.

2. If you're on Windows, use CTRL + F. On a Mac? Use Command + F.

(Image credit: Future)

3. In the top-right corner, a small search field should appear. Type in your search query and you should find what you need in no time.

How to search in Google Sheets (Image credit: Future)

4. If you prefer a more labyrinthine method (not sure why you would, but I'll play along), you can head to Edit > Find and replace.

How to search in Google Sheets (Image credit: Future)

5. Type in your search query, select This Sheet in the drop-down menu, and click on Find.

That's all there is to it, enjoy your newfound Sheets searching skills.