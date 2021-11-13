Best laptop coolers 2022

The best laptop coolers have a pretty straightforward task to accomplish: disperse heat and cool down your laptop. With so much power available in modern laptops, it’s easy for heat management to become an issue. Pushing your laptop to the brink without adequate ventilation can cause poor performance, crashes, and harmful wear and tear.

Luckily, solutions to heat problems are both affordable and plentiful, with a wide range of laptop stands and cooling pads available to fit just about any laptop there is. With the right cooler, you can forestall super hot keys, roaring fans and a scorching chassis.

At Laptop Mag, we’ve scoured the internet for the most popular and well-rated laptop coolers currently available and presented our findings as a handy ten-point list for your viewing pleasure. If your device runs a little too hot, or your thermals are throttling performance, why not seek a solution from our selection of the best laptop coolers.

What are the best laptop coolers?

The best laptop cooler you can pick up today is the TopMate C5. Not only is it fairly priced, but the TopMate C5 also has an impressive number of options available to fine-tune its performance. From adjusting the speeds of its impressive five-fan setup to altering the cooler’s incline for a comfier typing experience, there are plenty of ways to tailor the C5 to your needs. TopMate’s C5 is the perfect balance of cost, comfort and cooling, and is an ideal laptop cooler for devices of up to 15.6 inches in size.

Enjoy using your device in your lap? Hate toasted skin syndrome? The Targus Chill Mat is the cooler you’re looking for. Using a wedge design and soft neoprene material, the Chill Mat creates a buffer between your thighs and any thermal output. Two 80mm fans then supply your laptop with a constant stream of cool air to lower its internal temperatures. You can use the Targus Chill Mat with laptops up to 17inches in size, and while it works great at a desk or table, it makes for an equally impressive lap desk just about anywhere else.

If you’re looking for cooling on a budget, the TeckNet N8 is a decent cooler that can supply your laptop with over 38 cubic feet of cool air per minute for just $23.99. The TeckNet N8 features an ergonomic incline for a better typing experience and three whisper-quiet 118mm fans. While it doesn’t have many fancy features, it can cool laptops of up to 17 inches in size, and it won’t break the bank.

(Image credit: TopMate)

1. TopMate C5 Best laptop cooler Reasons to buy + Impressive five-fan configuration + Adjustable height + Mini-LCD display + Ergonomic incline Reasons to avoid - Fan LEDs can’t be turned off

The TopMate C5 laptop cooling pad is, true to its brand name, your laptop’s best friend for eliminating thermal buildup. The TopMate C5’s impressive performance results from its five-fan setup. Four smaller 2400 RPM fans flank a larger 1200 RPM central fan, resulting in some serious air circulation. A mini-LCD display allows you to track and adjust which fans are in operation and how fast they’re running. You can even switch between modes allowing for one-fan, four-fan and five-fan performance.

Not content with being one of the most powerful cooling pads around, the TopMate C5 also doubles as a versatile ergonomic stand. Five differing height inclines offer a comfier typing and viewing experience, reducing fatigue in your wrists, neck and back. As a bonus, while primarily designed to work with laptops of up to 15.6 inches in size, the TopMate C5 is also compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, adding even more to a product already brimming with versatility.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

2. Cooler Master NotePal XL Best laptop cooler with hub Reasons to buy + Large and fast 230mm fan + Impressively quiet + Ergonomic pitch + Adds 3x USB-A 2.0 ports Reasons to avoid - Mesh surface has little grip

The Cooler Master NotePal XL is outfitted with a sizable 230mm fan that can be adjusted to reach speeds of up to 1000 rpm. While the fan itself is impressive and will no doubt provide adequate cooling, it’s also impressively quiet. Generating just 19 decibels of noise, the NotePal XL runs quieter than a whisper. The NotePal’s gentle pitch is enough to deliver improved comfort over prolonged periods of work or play, and its frame can support laptops of up to 17 inches.

Another interesting feature the Cooler Master NotePal XL offers is a built-in USB hub. Linking the NotePal XL to your laptop via USB allows you to make use of the three additional USB 2.0 ports at the back of the cooler. This is great for cable management and even better for making the most of your laptop if you have limited ports. It pits the NotePal XL as the ideal candidate for those with a busy workstation, able to suit roles as a USB hub, a stand and a cooler all in one.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

3. Thermaltake Massive TM Best premium laptop cooler Reasons to buy + Dual 120mm temperature regulated fans + Great aluminum build + Ergonomic pitch + Temperature sensors Reasons to avoid - Pricy

The Thermaltake Massive TM is one of the few laptop coolers out there that go above and beyond to keep your device cool. While its dual 120mm fans are impressive, it’s the adjustable temperature sensors that really make this cooler stand out. These sensors monitor your device and can automatically adjust the rpm of each fan to target problem areas. If you’re not a fan of automation, you can still manually adjust each fan using the control panel at the front of the cooler. There’s even a turbo button to max out the fans if your device kicks off a little more heat than you’re comfortable with.

Thermaltake’s cooler makes for an impressive laptop stand as well. A set of adjustable rear feet pitch the cooler forwards, offering an improved typing experience and overall better ergonomics. The lightweight aluminum top plate is also sturdy enough to support laptops of up to 17 inches in size. There’s no denying that Thermaltake’s cooler is impressive. However, it also carries around a fairly sizable price tag. Prices vary from retailer to retailer, but you can find it at Thermaltake’s Amazon storefront for a mighty $94.98. While there’s definitely value to be found, for some, that might be too much for a cool breeze.

(Image credit: KLIM)

4. KLIM Ultimate Best laptop cooler with RGB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + All-around RGB backlighting + Runs quiet + Sizable 200mm fan + Adjustable height and pitch Reasons to avoid - Pricy

What about a device that keeps your laptop feeling cool and looking cool? Be the envy of all five of your Twitch viewers thanks to the KLIM Ultimate cooling stand with all-around RGB backlighting. Personally, I think RGB is tech’s very own version of a pink tax, but there’s no denying how popular it has become to light your devices up as if every day is Christmas. While the lights will no doubt steal the show, the actual story is the KLIM Ultimate’s 200mm cooling fan. At speeds of 750 rpm, the fan remains quiet, offering a distraction-free cooling solution for laptops up to 17 inches in size.

While you can use the KLIM Ultimate in your lap, it is best suited for use on a flat surface. At a desk or a table, you can make use of four different inclinations that each offer an improved typing and viewing experience. These inclinations position your laptop at various heights and pitches in order to help you find the best level of ergonomic comfort. KLIM is so confident in both build quality and satisfaction they offer a 30-day no-questions-asked return policy and free 5-year coverage against faults. With so much to offer, and little to lose, the KLIM Ultimate is well worth looking into.

(Image credit: Targus)

5. Targus Chill Mat Best laptop cooler for in-lap use Reasons to buy + Great for in-lap use + Whisper quiet + Dual 80mm fans at 1900 RPM + Soft neoprene exterior Reasons to avoid - No fan controls

The Targus Chill Mat is a fantastic cooling pad that uses a wedge design to promote better airflow, offer increased stability, better ergonomics and a true laptop experience — without the fear of slow-roasting your thighs. The Chill Mat’s dual 80mm fans are great for circulating cool air into your device, and even though they’re capable of speeds of 1900 rpm, at just 32 decibels, they are also whisper quiet. You can easily house laptops of up to 17 inches in size on the Chill Mat, and it works great atop almost any surface thanks to its footless design.

Comfort seems to have been a top priority for the design of Targus’ Chill Mat. Not only is its wedge design pitched at a great angle for ergonomic comfort, but the exterior of the cooler is made of a soft neoprene material. This synthetic rubber layer is great for durability, and also adds a little extra cushion for your wrists or lap when in use. If you’re not fond of sitting at a desk with your laptop, but you also don’t want to suffer the torture of having your device slow-roast your quads, the Targus Chill Mat’s focus on cooling and comfort could be exactly what you’re looking for.

(Image credit: Deepcool)

6. Deepcool N65 Best business laptop cooler TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Dual 140mm fans + Quiet when in use + Ergonomic pitch Reasons to avoid - No fan controls

The Deepcool N65 relies on dual 140mm fans to increase heat dispersion in your device while it needs it most. Both fans are capable of speeds of 1000 RPM while also remaining relatively quiet. There’s also a convenient dust filter to ensure particulates aren’t blown into your system or your sinuses. Deepcool’s stylish cooler also includes an adjustable tilt, which isn’t just to help circulate air but can also make a massive improvement in comfort and support while using your laptop.

The N65 is one of the more stylish-looking laptop coolers we have come across. Its sleek metal frame has an almost executive-like design, and it wouldn’t look out of place in the office or at home. It’s also large enough to support laptops of up to 17.3 inches in size, with a sizable baffle that keeps your laptop securely in place. The N65’s only real downside seems to be its lack of fan controls, with no options available for increasing or decreasing fan speed.

(Image credit: KLIM)

7. KLIM Cool Best laptop cooler for rear/side venting laptops Reasons to buy + 3500 rpm fan + Digital display + Automatic modes + Portable Reasons to avoid - Isn’t compatible with all vents

This thing sucks. But that’s OK it’s meant to. Most of the coolers on our list are great ways to improve airflow and cool air circulation, but they aren’t so impressive if you own a laptop with side or rear vents. The KLIM Cool is a powerful alternative that slots over these vents to “vacuum” out any heat buildup. Because of its size, squeezing a 200mm fan into this cooler is out of the question. Instead, the KLIM Cool uses smaller and faster fans of up to 3500 rpm. The internal temperature sensors can also automate the speed of the fan, allowing a slower rpm for light tasks.

The KLIM Cool won’t work with every laptop, especially ones with longer vents. However, it comes with multiple attachments to suit a variety of differing chassis. You won’t be able to use the KLIM Cool in your lap as it requires a flat surface, but its size makes for an incredibly useful device to throw in a bag or even a pocket.

(Image credit: HAVIT)

8. HAVIT Laptop Cooler Best laptop cooler for 15-inch devices Reasons to buy + 3x 110mm fans + Whisper quiet + 1000 rpm speeds + Ergonomic pitch Reasons to avoid - Struggles to fit some 17 inch laptops

With over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the HAVIT Laptop Cooler is no doubt doing something right. HAVIT’s cooler is outfitted with three large 110mm fans capable of speeds of 1000 rpm, which provides super cool airflow of up to 65 cubic feet per minute to your device. That level of airflow will have an instant effect on your laptop’s thermals and is great for reducing heat buildup over lengthy periods of use. The fans also generate less sound than a whisper, allowing you to work or game distraction-free.

The HAVIT Laptop Cooler can also work as an ergonomic laptop stand thanks to its adjustable rear legs. Retracting the legs raises the back of your laptop, offering a more comfortable pitch for both typing and viewing. This change in pitch also reduces wrist fatigue and gives the built-in fans more room to draw in air. While compatible with laptops of up to 17 inches in size, the cooler’s frame seems more fitting for laptops of up to 15.6 inches, with some reviewers claiming it simply isn’t big enough to house some 17 inch devices. It’s a minor hiccup in an otherwise solid showing, but well worth pointing out before you make a decision.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

9. Thermaltake Massive V20 The best laptop cooler for 17-inch devices TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Adjustable 200mm fan + Ergonomic pitch + Whisper quiet + Good price to performance Reasons to avoid - Sizable footprint

The Thermaltake Massive might sound like a London street gang, but it’s actually a one-stop solution to your laptop’s ergonomic and thermal needs. Compatible with devices up to 17 inches in size, the Thermaltake Massive V20 uses a single 200mm fan to increase airflow and help manage any potential heat buildup within your laptop. It’s also adjustable, allowing you to set the fan between 600 and 800 rpm depending on your device’s needs.

The Thermaltake cooler is pitched at an angle to improve both airflow and comfort while in use. Two extendable legs at the rear of the cooler can increase this pitch further, elevating your display closer to eye level, maximizing airflow, and improving the ergonomics of your setup. The size of the Thermaltake Massive V20 makes it ideal for keeping larger notebooks cool and is available for less than $40 in most stores. It’s a great balance of price and performance, offering user comfort as well as device cooling.

(Image credit: TeckNet)

10. TeckNet N8 Best budget laptop cooler TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Adjustable pitch + Whisper quiet + 3x 118mm fans + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No baffle to support heavier laptops

The TeckNet N8 uses a trio of 118mm fans to supply your laptop with over 38 cubic feet of cool air per minute. Better still, each 1200 rpm fan is whisper-quiet, and won’t become a background irritation. The TeckNet N8’s mesh surface is made to suit devices up to 17 inches in size and makes for a great desktop or in-lap solution for any device that runs hot. A lack of a baffle to hold your laptop in place is probably the only major downside here. The N8’s small rubberized grips won’t be much use if you’re using a heavier laptop, and it may become tedious having to regularly reposition your laptop because of accidental travel.

Two adjustable legs give the TeckNet N8 an ergonomic boost when used on flat surfaces, helping to reduce joint fatigue while offering a better viewing and typing experience. You can find TeckNet’s laptop cooler online for as little as $23.99 alongside reviews praising its performance and quietness. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, the TeckNet N8 is a decent cooling pad that offers comfort for both your laptop and your wrists.