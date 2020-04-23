Best iPad Pro Cases

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t just a very large and very impressive tablet. It’s also an expensive one. After you spend all that money on it, you will want to be sure to protect it with a case. Apple does offer both a silicone case and a keyboard, but there are plenty of other options. Many competitors offer unique functionality and styles, so you will be able to find the perfect fit for your tablet and your needs.

Snugg iPad Pro Case

Slim and Strong

Snugg’s offering for the iPad Pro is made of leather with a fiber interior. It features a kickstand with two positions and a hand strap for when you use your iPad Pro on the go. Need to carry your stylus with you? A loop is incorporated into the case to keep it close by.

Logi Create Backlit Keyboard Case

Backlit

Logi likes to tout that it developed the Create Backlit Keyboard Case with help from Apple. This has more tricks up its sleeve than Apple’s keyboard, though. The Create covers the back of the iPad for full protection, and it has backlit keys. The keyboard also features shortcut keys, including search and media controls that Apple’s version doesn’t have.

IVSO Keyboard Case

Bluetooth Features

This case sports familiar features, like a polyurethane leather cover and a kickstand, but its keyboard has one big difference. When you want to use the Bluetooth keyboard, it sits in the case. If you don’t want to take it with you, simply detach it from the case and you’re on your way. It comes in five different colors: black, blue, purple, red and white.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Case

Heavy Duty

If you need heavy-duty protection but still want access to ports and buttons, this is your iPad Pro case. It is made of flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate for shock absorbance. There are cutouts for the Lightning connector, headphone jack and sleep-wake buttons. Raised edges in front of the screen should help prevent your screen from shattering and scratching.

Luvvitt Clear Grip

Show Off Your Hardware

Apple’s hardware is beautiful, so getting this clear case will let you show off your new iPad Pro. It’s made of TPU, which makes holding the iPad grippy, while protecting it from drops. Its raised lips ensure that the screen never touches the ground.