The M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro Keyboard Folio might not have the trendiest look, but it is one of the most versatile Bluetooth keyboard cases on the market. Capable of fitting almost any 10-inch tablet, this keyboard case lets you move the tablet into a variety of positions, and offers a comfortable typing experience. Is it worth the $99.99 premium?

Design

Unlike many keyboard cases, the M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro Keyboard Folio works with just about any 10-inch tablet. Thin rubber straps hold the iPad Air firmly in place, but you can easily use an Android or Windows RT tablet.

The plastic cover, which only comes in a dull black, is cloaked in a soft-touch material and has a thin stitched stripe running down the middle. A clasp snaps onto a magnetic strip to hold the cover closed during storage. Like the Kensington KeyFolio Pro Plus with Backlit Keyboard, the Bluetooth keyboard is removable -- it stays firmly in position using a magnet, but you can use it without the cover as well.

Click to EnlargeOne benefit of the M-Edge case is that you can position your tablet at multiple angles, because it rests on a "griptrack" surface for the best tilt. However, there's no way to secure the tablet section from flopping backward if the keyboard case tilts backward while on your lap.

The M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro has four status lights: Caps Lock, charging, Bluetooth and power, where most keyboard covers only have a combination of three lights. Like the Kensington and Targus Versavu Keyboard Case for iPad Air models, there's a loop for holding a stylus, but inexplicably, it's located behind the iPad when the case is open.

MORE: Top Tablet Accessories

The cover measures 11 x 7.7 inches in length and width, measures 0.62 inches thick and weighs 19.4 ounces, the second-heaviest and the biggest in size of the keyboard covers we tested. Only the Kensington case, at 21.5 ounces, weighed more.

Performance

Click to EnlargeThe M-Edge's keyboard has all of the typical function keys for Home, screen brightness, searching, track and volume control, and lock. Unlike most keyboard covers, you can press the Function key and then select a few other keys that have a blue marking, including those for page up and page down.

The keys are adequately spaced and are springy and responsive, which helped us type faster. In fact, the M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro Keyboard Folio proved to be the best performer of those we tested. We clocked an average of 64 words per minute and a 98 percent accuracy rate using the TapTyping app. Most importantly, our typing speed seemed to improve over time as we adjusted to the extra bounce of the M-Edge keys (since most keyboard covers use smaller, flatter keys).

MORE: Best Bluetooth Speakers 2014

Battery Life

The M-Edge Keyboard Folio is rated to last up to 100 hours on standby and 100 hours of uninterrupted use. Like all of the covers we tested, this one uses a microUSB port for charging.

Verdict

Click to EnlargeOverall, the M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro Keyboard Folio is a top performer. We typed documents faster on this model than the other keyboard covers we tested. Our biggest issue -- as with most other iPad cases -- is that you can't use it in your lap. While it's $20 more expensive than the Belkin Slim Style Keyboard Case for iPad Air, the M-Edge case feels durable and rigid enough to protect the iPad Air -- or any tablet -- for years to come.