Yippee! Affordable MacBook Air could be on the horizon — what we know

Some good news may be on the horizon for those who've always wished to own a Macbook Air but found the $1,000 price tag off-putting.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities who specializes in gathering info about Apple, recently stated that Apple is working on a more affordable MacBook Air to be released in 2022.

The recent release of the MacBook Air featuring the powerful M1 processor is currently blowing the competition away with its breathtaking performance and battery life. The only thing the MacBook Air lacks is that affordable price point you can easily find in just about every PC maker's lineup.

Added to the excitement of a possibly more affordable MacBook Air is the rumor that the affordable version would come with a mini LED display, which would be a step up from the LCDs Apple has been using for years.

So it may be a good thing to hold off on that MacBook Air purchase 'til 2022. Or not because we do not know what an affordable MacBook Air would be priced at. To even try to speculate at this moment without more information would be fruitless.

However, when you do that math and take in all the performance you get from the new MacBook Air with its M1 processor then compare it to similar priced PCs, that $1,000 isn't so bothersome. Also by 2022, it may just be that the current units will come down in price, making them far more affordable. Apple will eventually update the specs and possibly debut an M2 processor by then to further drive down the price of the current model.

Depending on your needs, if you're just an email, document processing, watch occasional videos person then a budget PC is more than likely right for you. If you're a creative person who likes to edit photos and video, a MacBook Air with the M1 processor is for you and worth every penny.