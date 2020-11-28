Wow! The HP Laptop 17t drops to $599 during this early Cyber Monday Sale

This sleek entry-level HP 17t laptop features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and DVD drive, an rare addition these days.

The HP 17t laptop offers solid performance whether you're creating documents or surfing web content. You can grab this hot deal right now at HP for $599.99 for a hefty savings of $130.

The HP 17t laptop is a solid entry-level system featuring an 17-inch, 1600 x 900 display, powerful 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a roomy 1TB hard drive to store all your documents, projects, and images.

The unit also features a full-size island style keyboard, a 3-cell 41Whr battery, and an HD 720p webcam using HP True Vision software with an integrated digital microphone.

