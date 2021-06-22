Wow! Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 slashes $470 off in killer anti Prime Day laptop deal

Now, this is an anti Prime Day laptop deal you'll want to snatch! The Lenovo Yoga c940 is the whole package: performance, design, long battery life, and now with nearly $500 in savings, you can add affordable too!

This is a doorbuster deal, so it will not last long! So check out the Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch at an amazing $470 off! With a 10th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, what more could you ask for?

Lenovo Yoga C940 Prime Day alternative

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,570 now $1,100 @ Lenovo

For a limited time save $470 on the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop in Lenovo's doorbuster sale. With a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,830 now $1,300 @ Lenovo

For a limited time save $530 on the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop in Lenovo's doorbuster sale. With a 14-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) display, a 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

If you're looking for a versatile 14-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 does not disappoint . With a stunning 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD there is little this mighty machine can't handle in everyday life. It's a steal currently at just $1,100, and you can even upgrade your display to UHD (3840 x 2160) for just $200 more.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review , we loved its slim, premium design and fast performance. We were also quite impressed with its long battery life which lasted a solid 11 hours on our battery test. It certainly earned it's spot as an Editor's Choice laptop.

The Yoga C940 14 is definitely an attractive device. It has a sleek, modern design and an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar, eliminating the need for a bluetooth speaker and providing rich, surround-sound audio.

Thanks to its aluminum frame, the Yoga C940 weighs just 3 pounds and has a thickness of 0.6 inches. This makes it just lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Like many 14-inch laptops, the Yoga C940 doesn't offer a surplus of ports. You do get two Thunderbolt 3 ports , a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack. If you end up needing more connection options, a USB hub can add some flexibility to your device

