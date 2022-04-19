WoW 10.0: Alleged leaked Dragonflight logo and poster all but confirm the expansion's theme and title

WoW 10.0 is only just an hour away from being revealed, yet details on the expansion keep leaking out into the public. Rumors have been circulating which suggest the core theme of the upcoming expansion would revolve around Alexstrasza and the Dragon Isles, and it was rumored that it would be called Dragonflight.

Since then, other leaks have been piling up online, including images of the dragon race and expanded talent tree, along with details on the new Evoker class. Now, there are more images which have nearly confirmed most of this to be true. A convincing Dragonflight logo and official-looking poster with Alexstrasza on it are circulating the web.

Since the show starts in an hour, be sure to keep up with our live updates so you don't miss anything.



WoW 10.0 Dragonflight logo

World of Warcraft's community seemed pretty convinced that the new expansion would be called Dragonflight, but confidence in this has skyrocketed further after the leak of a detailed Dragonflight logo. This doesn't necessarily confirm the rumor, however.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Dragonflight has been the theorized title for WoW's ninth expansion for a few months now. A skilled graphic designer could've mocked this up as a response to the community's excitement, especially since there have been many expansions to base it off of and get a solid grasp on Blizzard's logo designs. Regardless, I'm pretty convinced this is real.

WoW 10.0 Dragonflight's leaked poster

The logo's design is even more convincing after a poster was leaked (which could be the game's cover art) that shows Alexstrasza next to a dragon, and on the bottom left of the poster is the same Dragonflight logo.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

This all but confirms the central theme and title of the expansion, as it appears far too elaborate for a leaker to mockup. After all, this detailed art and logo are made with similar design philosophies found in previous expansions. If this does turn out to be a fake leak, the person (or people) who orchestrated it deserves an award.